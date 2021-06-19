Pulido available, Kinda questionable for Sporting KC after return from international duty

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a 1-1 draw at home against Austin FC last week, second place Sporting Kansas City look to get back to winning ways on the road against the Portland Timbers and continue their climb up the table.

Sporting were without two of their top attacking players, forward Alan Pulido and midfielder Gadi Kinda, who were away on international duty with Mexico and Israel respectively.

Both have returned and Pulido is available to play and Kinda is questionable.

Pulido (5) and Kinda (3) have a combined 8 goals scored this season and both scored the last time they were on the field together for SKC against the Houston Dynamo.

Kinda picked up a foot injury while playing and making his first start for Israel in a loss to Portugal.

Pulido, in the month of May, led Major League Soccer with 4 goals and 25 shot attempts. He sits tied for third in goals scored in the MLS with 5.

Defender Graham Zusi is also questionable with a hamstring injury.

Sporting and Portland faceoff Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. Central time from Providence Park.