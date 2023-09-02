KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has its first win over its newest rival.

In the second edition of the Missouri Derby between SKC and St. Louis City SC, the double blue took a 2-1 first-half lead thanks to two goals from Alan Pulido and maintained it to secure the win.

Sporting lost the inaugural match to STL in May 4-0.

On the counterattack, on what should’ve been an STL foul, City sent a lob to Sam Adeniron, who sent a left-footed shot into the right corner for the first goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

Pulido’s first goal came almost 10 minutes later, with midfielder Erik Thommy fighting off multiple opponents to send a short lob to the left side of the box for Dániel Sallói, who sent a cross to Pulido right in front of the goal line.

Pulido’s second goal came right before the half with defender Jake Davis taking the ball up the right side of the pitch and hitting the Mexican striker on a cutback pass.

In the second half, an Adeniran goal was waved off for offside.

There were lots of jersey tugs and elbow lock fouls that went uncalled by referee Allen Chapman throughout the match.

SKC players and club personnel spoke frequently about how they wanted to win this rivalry game and proved it by bringing out every single trophy in the case before the game in front of the at-capacity Children’s Mercy Park.

This was the first regular-season game to ever be at stadium capacity for Sporting.

Sporting hits the road for Inter Miami on Saturday, Sep. 9, where they could face a hot Miami team without their world-class striker Lionel Messi, who has been selected for international duty for his native country, Argentina.