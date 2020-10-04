Pulido, Busio help Sporting KC beat Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alan Pulido had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Gianluca Busio had two assists and Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Pulido opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Busio played a long through ball to Pulido, who evaded a pair of defenders before putting away a side-netter.

Pulido made a sliding first-timer to make it 2-0 in the 73rd. Busio’s one-touch pass led Pulido into the area, where he chipped in over sliding goalkeeper Marko Maric.

Sporting (7-5-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Sam Junqua, a 23-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal for the Dynamo in the 84th minute.

Houston (3-5-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last six games.