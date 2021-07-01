Pulido included on Mexico Gold Cup roster

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 12: Maynor Figueroa #3 of Honduras challenges Alan Pulido #11 of Mexico during the second half of an international friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Even after suffering a laceration to the foot over the weekend, Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been called up to represent Mexico at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Pulido was included on the roster for “El Tri” in two Nations League games, making it on the pitch during the semifinal match against Costa Rica, and a friendly in June.

The Mexican goal-scorer was called up for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 Gold Cup, however he did not feature in any match in 2014 and suffered an injury before the tournament in 2017.

In 16 appearances with his country, Pulido has found the back of the net six times.

Pulido is second in goals scored for Sporting KC with six this season and has been a key fixture for the best attacking team in Major League Soccer.

Mexico features in Group A of the tournament, along with El Salvador, Curaçao and a TBD opponent.

Mexico schedule

July 10 – Mexico vs TBD – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

July 14 – Curaçao vs Mexico – Cotton Bowl, Dallas

July 18 – Mexico vs El Salvador – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Pulido is one of three MLS players selected by head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.