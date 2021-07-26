Rémi Walter, Kerry Zavagnin named to MLS Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City assistant coach Kerry Zavagnin calls to his team from the bench during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a convincing 3-1 victory against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, two Sporting Kansas City members filling in for absences in the organization have been named to the week 15 Team of the Week.

Defensive midfielder Rémi Walter, who has been returning to form after suffering an injury, has been filling in for Gianluca Busio who is away on international duty with the United States.

Walter was a solid force in the middle of the field completing 94.4% of his passes and intercepting three Seattle passes.

The Frenchman played all 90 minutes and helped hold the Sounders to one goal.

Assistant coach Kerry Zavagnin has filled in for head coach Peter Vermes who is away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zavagnin was at the helm for Sporting’s midweek draw with San Jose and the victory in Seattle.

His ability to fill in for the league’s longest tenured head coach has been seamless and has pushed SKC to a 5-game unbeaten streak.

Kerry at the helm on the sidelines and Remi leading the pack on the field.



Two well-earned @MLS TOTW nods for us this week 🙌#SportingKC | @Audi pic.twitter.com/j4RK2gQ7PV — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 26, 2021

Walter and Zavagnin’s inclusion means a Sporting Kansas City player has been part of the Team of the Week for all but four weeks so far this season.

Week 15 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Alex Bono (Toronto FC)

Defenders: Malte Amundsen (NYCFC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Justin Che (FC Dallas)

Midfielders: Maximiliano Moralez (NYCFC), Rémi Walter (Sporting KC), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Julian Gressel (DC United)

Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), CJ Sapong (Nashville FC), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)