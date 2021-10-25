Rémi Walter scores first MLS goal, earns Team of the Week nod

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter heads the ball away during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter opened his MLS account in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday and it earned him a spot on the MLS Team of the Week.

The French midfielder opened the scoring in the first half to put the visitors up 1-0 early in the 4th minute of the match.

A series of passes opened Johnny Russell on the wing who crossed it in. A few deflections later, the ball fell to Walter at the top of the penalty box and he curled a left-footed shot past Stefen Frei.

Walter is second on the team in pass completion percentage with 90.8% and has one assist on the season.

His goal helped SKC clinch a playoff spot and inch ever-so-closer to the top seed in the Western Conference with the victory over No. 1 Seattle.

“I’m very happy to score my first goal because I think today it was very important for the team, for the group and for me,” Walter said. “We won and I scored my first goal so I’m very happy today.”

Walter joined the team in 2020 ahead of the 2021 season from the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Frenchman spent time with Nancy and Nice in the French Ligue 1.

This is the second time this season that Walter has been named to Team of the Week. The first time was in Week 15 which was also a victory over the Sounders.

In that game, Walter completed 94.4% of his passes en route to a 3-1 victory.

Week 32 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire)

Defenders: Braian Galvan (Colorado Rapids), Sean Nealis (New York Red Bulls), Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union), Bruno Gaspar (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders: Osvaldo Alonso (Minnesota United), Remi Walter (Sporting Kansas City), Alex Ring (Austin FC)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami FC), Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC)

Substitutions: James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Malte Amundsen (New York City FC), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Federico Higuain (Inter Miami FC), Franco Jara (FC Dallas)

Head coach: Ronny Deila (New York City FC)