KANSAS CITY, Kan. — According to reports, midfielder Gianluca Busio will remain with Venezia FC in Serie B, rejecting a return to Major League Soccer, including his former club Sporting Kansas City.

MLS Insider Tom Bogert reports that Busio and the newly-relegated Venetian club are closing in on an extension that will remove the current “relegation release clause” in place and extend his time in Italy.

Bogert added that Sporting KC and Busio’s hometown club, Charlotte FC, both made efforts to bring the talented, young midfielder back to the United States, but, ultimately, he decided to stay in Italy.

Busio left Sporting KC following the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup victory and was the biggest transfer in club history.

The 20-year-old started in 23 of his 29 appearances for Venezia FC in Serie A, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

With Busio extended, he will form part of the club’s push to be promoted back to Serie A, while he focuses on his individual play in hopes of being included in the United States men’s national team roster headed to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter spoke fondly of Busio’s performance in the 2021 Gold Cup, but has not called him up to the last few international windows, citing a need to give him rest as he transferred to Venezia mid-season and never had an offseason.