KANSAS CITY, Kan. — During Sunday afternoon’s broadcast of Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 home loss to the New England Revolution, ESPN soccer analyst and former United States men’s national team forward Taylor Twellman reported that the club is set to announce two new signings in the coming days.

According to Twellman, the club has reached a deal with German midfielder Erik Thommy and Nigerian striker William Agada.

Taylor Twellman and Jon Champion just teased some “fairly significant news of incoming arrivals” for #SportingKC at Halftime. July 7th is the transfer window. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 12, 2022

Thommy would join from Vff Stuttgart in Germany’s top flight. The 27-year-old scored 9 goals and provided 14 assists during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Agada is rumored to join from Hapoel Jerusalem FC from the Israeli Premier League.

“[Manager Peter] Vermes and Sporting Kansas City desperately need them now, and it’s going to be interesting to see how quickly they acclimate to Major League Soccer,” Twellman said.

Vermes and the club have not made any official announcements on the signings yet, but it was rumored SKC was in the market after two designated players, Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda, were ruled out for the season with knee injuries.

Sporting remain at the bottom of the Western Conference, having only earned 13 points in 16 matches.

After two consecutive home losses, SKC travel to Nashville before returning home midweek to take on Union Omaha.

Despite a lackluster regular season, however, SKC find themselves in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against the USL League One side.