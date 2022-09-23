KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido, who joined the club from Liga MX side Chivas in 2020, is reportedly hoping for a return to his home country.

Pulido, who missed the 2022 season due to knee surgery, has played in just 33 regular season games and one playoff game since joining Sporting KC on a club-record $10 million transfer from Chivas.

Alan Pulido’s wish is to return to Chivas, where he won the Liga MX, Copa MX, CONCACAF Champions League, and was the league’s leading scorer. One year away from the end of his contract he has not signed an extension so #SportingKC would have to start negotiations because otherwise he could leave for free next season. Fernando Cevallos (translated to English)

Though he’s missed significant time during his SKC tenure due to injury, when he did see the field, he scored 14 goals across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Despite only playing in 21 games in 2021, he was the third-highest goal-scorer (8) for the club behind Daniel Salloi (16) and Johnny Russell (15).

With the midseason arrival of Nigerian striker Willy Agada, and manager Peter Vermes’ traditional 4-3-3 formation, it begs the question of how he would fit both international strikers into a starting-11.

Since his arrival, Agada has played in 10 games and found the back of the net 7 times.

A departure would also free up a Designated Player spot for the club that they could use at another position.

Sporting KC are eliminated from the playoffs and will enter the offseason with this, and several other questions, in mind as they prepare for a rebound 2023 campaign.