REPORTS: Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC awaiting ‘final signed’ documents

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hours after the United States men’s national team defeated Canada 1-0 to win Group B in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, reports of Sporting Kansas City and USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio transferring to Serie A side Venezia FC in Italy say the deal should be finalized this week.
Former USMNT player and ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman said in a tweet that the deal is just waiting for the final signatures to get the 19-year-old wunderkind overseas and playing in the top flight of Italian soccer.
According to Twellman and his source, the deal plus incentives could range between $10.5 million and $11 million.
Busio has been linked with a move to an Italian club for some time and impressed in his first few games with the USMNT in the Gold Cup.
Venezia FC were promoted to Italy’s first division this past season for the first time since the 2001-2002 season.
Busio’s 74 minutes played against Canada were likely the last moments he would spend on the pitch at Children’s Mercy Park before leaving for Venice.
He will join fellow American teenager Tanner Tessman who joined Venezia FC from FC Dallas a few days ago.