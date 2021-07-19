REPORTS: Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC awaiting ‘final signed’ documents

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 18: Gianluca Busio #6 of the United States stretches for the ball against Liam Fraser #8 of Canada during the second half of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Children’s Mercy Park on July 18, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hours after the United States men’s national team defeated Canada 1-0 to win Group B in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, reports of Sporting Kansas City and USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio transferring to Serie A side Venezia FC in Italy say the deal should be finalized this week.

Just awaiting final signed docs and player medical. @SportingKC agreed to the following; $10.5m-11m range between transfer and incentives for @gbusio13 with Venezia. Should be finalized by mid-week according to a source close to the player. #SportingKC #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 18, 2021

Former USMNT player and ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman said in a tweet that the deal is just waiting for the final signatures to get the 19-year-old wunderkind overseas and playing in the top flight of Italian soccer.

According to Twellman and his source, the deal plus incentives could range between $10.5 million and $11 million.

Should have included this earlier but another source confirmed that @SportingKC get 20% of sell-on rights of @gbusio13 above initial transfer fee in future moves.



The total package is $11m which includes the transfer fee and all of the incentives. #SportingKC #MLS https://t.co/FUJDEItYgd — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 19, 2021

Busio has been linked with a move to an Italian club for some time and impressed in his first few games with the USMNT in the Gold Cup.

Venezia FC were promoted to Italy’s first division this past season for the first time since the 2001-2002 season.

Busio’s 74 minutes played against Canada were likely the last moments he would spend on the pitch at Children’s Mercy Park before leaving for Venice.

🐐🤝🐐



The one and only @PatrickMahomes with some pregame daps for @gbusio13! pic.twitter.com/5XgC02VZjb — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 18, 2021

He will join fellow American teenager Tanner Tessman who joined Venezia FC from FC Dallas a few days ago.