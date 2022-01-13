Roger Espinoza re-signs with Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, left, kicks the ball past Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City veteran Roger Espinoza has inked a one-year deal to remain with the club through the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old Honduran has spent 11 years with Sporting over two stints, appearing in 335 games, which ranks third in franchise history.

The midfielder was drafted by SKC in 2008 and helped the club lift three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophies (2012, 2015, 2017).

Following the 2012 season, Espinoza signed with Wigan Athletic who competed in the English Premier League at the time.

He returned to Kansas City in 2015 and has remained a regular fixture in the lineup.

Espinoza has represented the Honduran national team in two FIFA World Cups and in the 2012 Olympics. He announced his retirement from the national team in 2019.

In 2021, he appeared in 32 games and provided two assists.

Espinoza is engaged to Kansas City Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta.