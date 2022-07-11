KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s long-distance chip shot in a win over CF Montreal has been selected as a candidate for goal of the week.

The Honduran’s pressure on the Montreal defense found him take control of a loose ball on the breakaway and just after passing the half-field, he chipped goalkeeper Sebastian Breza to tie the game at 1-1.

“I knew he needed time to hold the ball down. Once I knew that was going to happen, I went all the way and pressured and I took a touch,” Espinoza said. “Once I took a touch I looked up, saw the goalkeeper was out and decided to take the shot. I could see the ball curving a little bit but I’m glad it went in.”

Seemingly out of nowhere and in typical tenacious Espinoza fashion, the opportunistic goal gave Espinoza his 13th goal in 13 seasons with SKC. The official distance was marked at 44.1 yards.

Espinoza’s golazo was his second of the season and helped Sporting KC get out of the bottom spot in the Western Conference.

“The team played really well, but I think Roger brought a different level of intensity into the group. Roger has done this his whole career he has been here,” manager Peter Vermes said. “He’s always had this ‘never die’ mentality and attitude. He showed that today and stepped up big time.”

Fans can vote for Espinoza’s long-distance effort on Twitter and the winner will be announced later this week.

He joins Gabriel Pereria (NYCFC), Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union), and Andrew Shinyashiki (Charlotte FC) as candidates.

Espinoza and SKC continue their road trip on Wednesday when they face Minnesota United as part of Rivalry Week.