Russell’s free kick goal finalist for Goal of the Week

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after forward Johnny Russell, center, scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City played to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Western Conference rivals Colorado Rapids on Saturday, but captain Johnny Russell stunned the crowd with a clinical free kick goal right before the end of the first half.

The Scotsman sent a left footed shot to the back of the net to square the game up at one a piece in the 41st minute.

The goal brings his season tally to 4, tied with fellow midfielder Gadi Kinda.

The tie kept the distance between second place SKC and third play Colorado in the west, as they both try to keep climbing and claim the top spot from the Seattle Sounders.

Russell nearly found the net again in the 89th minute of the game, but it was cleared off the line by the defense.

The SKC captain’s offensive ability will be key as the team will be without Kinda and fellow winger and the club’s leading goal-scorer Dániel Sallói who will be on international duty.

Sporting are on a six game unbeaten streak in MLS-play with four of them being draws.

The team now heads back to Los Angeles to play LAFC for the third-and-final time this season. SKC will look to sweep the regular season series having beat them once at home and once on the road already.

GOLAZO 🔥

GOLAZO 🔥

GOLAZO 🔥

GOLAZO 🔥



Who scored the #ATTGotW? — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2021

Fans can vote for Johnny via Twitter above or on their platform.