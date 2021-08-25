Sallói named to Hungarian roster for September World Cup qualifiers

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, top, celebrates with midfielder Gadi Kinda after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói continues his exceptional season with a call-up to the Hungarian men’s national soccer team.

The Hungarian Football Federation announced their roster for the upcoming European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in September and the homegrown SKC product was included on the list.

Sallói has 12 goals and 6 assists this season leading Sporting KC in both categories and earning a spot on the MLS All-Star roster.

“The current framework also played a role in the European Championship, it consists mainly of young players, as they have proven themselves on the continent, and it is clear from the feedback from the fans that they also trust this team, these players” Hungarian head coach Marco Rossi said. “Only two new players have joined the frame, one of them is Daniel Sallói, who has been playing explosively in the US league for months: he has scored [12] goals in 21 matches since March.”

He got the call. @danielsalloi will join the Hungarian National Team for World Cup Qualifiers.



He got the call. @danielsalloi will join the Hungarian National Team for World Cup Qualifiers.

This will be the Siófok, Hungary-native’s first appearance with the senior team having featured on the Hungarian U18 and U21 squads in the past.

September Schedule

England vs Hungary – Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary – Thursday, September 2 – 1:45 p.m.

Hungary vs Albania – Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania – Sunday, September 5 – 11:00 a.m.

Andorra vs Hungary – Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary – Wednesday, September 8 – 1:45 p.m.