Sallói strengthens MVP case with brace in Sporting KC’s 3-1 win over FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Days after a disappointing home loss to the Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over 10-man FC Dallas.

Forward Daniel Sallói continued his campaign for the Golden Boot and MVP race by scoring a brace, one in each half.

His first strike was a right footed blast from 25 yards out that beat goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer at the far post.

HE SCORES WHEN HE WANTS, DANIEL SALLOI! #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/avW6Blwpn7 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 30, 2021

“He had a very similar opportunity against Seattle, but he hit it a little too far,” manager Peter Vermes said. “I think he was trying to bend it too much versus this one he put a little more power on it. It had a little movement to it. It was a fantastic finish.”

In the second half, FC Dallas defender Bryan Acosta was shown a red card for a foul on Khiry Shelton at the top of the penalty box. The referee ruled the foul continued into the box and awarded the visitors with a penalty kick.

Forward Johnny Russell stepped up to the spot and beat Maurer, despite the goalkeeper guessing the right direction.

The captain’s penalty strike was his eighth goal of the season tying him for second on the team with forward Alan Pulido who came off the bench in the 78th minute as he returns from injury.

Russell has now scored in four consecutive games.

Sallói completed his brace in six minutes later off a pass into space from Jose Mauri.

The Hungarian lofted a left-footed shot over Maurer to put Sporting up 3-0.

On Twitter, Sporting KC poked fun at MLSsoccer.com write Sam Jones who wrote an article ranking the top-5 MVP candidates and only included Sallói as an honorable mention.

Jones responded with humor saying, “Sallói extends his lead for the golden boot (non-Ola Kamara converting eight penalties and just penalties in general division) maybe a certain website should have put him in the top five of their MVP Power Rankings idk.”

salloi extends his lead for the golden boot (non-ola kamara converting eight penalties and just penalties in general division)



maybe a certain website should have put him in the top five of their MVP Power Rankings idk https://t.co/WwAdudg4zO — J. Sam Jones Has A Newsletter For MLS (@J_SamJones) September 30, 2021

FC Dallas did ruin Sporting KC’s chance at their eighth shutout this season in the 68th minute when wunderkind Ricardo Pepi skipped past the backline off a pass from Ryan Hollingshead and sent one past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

With the win, SKC leapt back into first place in the Western Conference for a few hours before the Sounders defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1.

Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz also scored a brace positioning himself one goal ahead of Sallói and one behind DC United’s Kamara.

Sporting now head into the final stretch of the season with 3 home games and 4 road games remaining.

They will take on Houston Dynamo on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park as they continue to fight the Sounders for the top spot in the conference.