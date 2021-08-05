Sallói, Zusi named to Team of the Week after 4-1 victory over LAFC

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) passes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a convincing 4-1 victory on the road over LAFC, Dániel Sallói and Graham Zusi were named to the MLS week 17 Team of the Week.

Sallói found the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season in the victory and solidified his selection to the MLS All-Star team to All-Star and LAFC head coach Bob Bradley who selected him. He added an assist to Luis Martins for the second goal of the game.

The SKC Academy product positioned himself one goal away from tying the league leader Raúl Ruidíaz.

The Hungarian’s goal came off one of two assists that Graham Zusi had in the game. Zusi later found midfielder Gadi Kinda for a header to put SKC up 4-0 at the time.

The honor is Sallói’s fifth time being recognized this season and Zusi’s first.

After a disappointing loss in week 16 to FC Dallas, Sporting bounced back with the dominant performance to take the lead in the Western Conference.

SKC now heads to Colorado to take on the Rapids on Saturday.