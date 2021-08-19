Sallói’s 12th of the season earns him spot on week 20 Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walte (54) celebrates with forward Daniel Salloi after Salloi scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Hungarian-born Dániel Sallói left his heroics for the late stages of the game when he tied the game at home against the Portland Timbers in the 92nd minute.

Sallói’s 12th goal of the season earned him a spot on the week 20 Team of the Week, his team-high sixth time being recognized this season.

The 25-year-old has been making his case in the MVP race this season adding 6 assists to his goal tally.

His late game equalizer helped salvage a point after the team fell behind early in the first half.

Sallói now sits tied for second with New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou for the league lead, two goals behind Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (14).

Team of the Week – Week 20

Goalkeepers: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville FC), Braian Galvan (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tommy McNamara (New England Revolution), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Anderson Julio (Real Salt Lake)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami FC), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders)