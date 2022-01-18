Scottish UFC fighter spotted training in Sporting KC jersey

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In preparation for her fight against Alexa Grasso, Scotland native and UFC flyweight Joanne Wood was seen working out in fellow Scot Johnny Russell’s Sporting KC jersey during one of her training sessions.

Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell has become one of the faces of the franchise and one of the premier wingers in the league.

The Scotsman has also made 14 appearances for his home country’s men’s national team.

Wood currently ranks No. 7 in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division and will fight No. 11 Grasso on March 26 during “UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Alexsandar Rakic.”

Myself and @jshapbjj looking real fabulous today at practice…I love my @sportingkc strip from @johnnyrussell7 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇸 Joanne Wood Instagram

Russell and Sporting KC kickoff the MLS regular season on Feb. 27 on the road at Atlanta United.