Single-game Sporting KC tickets go on sale for first four home games

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – AUGUST 25: A socially-distanced Sporting Kansas City crowd cheers during the game against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park on August 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Single-game tickets for the first four home games of Sporting Kansas City’s regular season are on sale now!

SeatGeek is the clubs official ticketing partner and has listed all four matchups:

April 23 vs Orlando City SC

May 9 vs Austin FC

May 16 vs Vancouver Whitecaps

May 29 vs Houston Dynamo

Your wish is our command. 🪄🎟 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 31, 2021

COVID-19 protocols are in place for fans attending the stadium including temperature checks to get into the stadium and masks must be worn while inside. Only cashless payment will be accepted.

Children’s Mercy Park will host approximately 6,500 fans. The remaining home game tickets will go on sale at a later date and the team will look into increasing the amount of fans as the season carries on.

Sporting opens the season on the road against the New York Red Bulls on April 17.