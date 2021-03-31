Single-game Sporting KC tickets go on sale for first four home games

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Single-game tickets for the first four home games of Sporting Kansas City’s regular season are on sale now!
SeatGeek is the clubs official ticketing partner and has listed all four matchups:
April 23 vs Orlando City SC
May 9 vs Austin FC
May 16 vs Vancouver Whitecaps
May 29 vs Houston Dynamo
COVID-19 protocols are in place for fans attending the stadium including temperature checks to get into the stadium and masks must be worn while inside. Only cashless payment will be accepted.
Children’s Mercy Park will host approximately 6,500 fans. The remaining home game tickets will go on sale at a later date and the team will look into increasing the amount of fans as the season carries on.
Sporting opens the season on the road against the New York Red Bulls on April 17.