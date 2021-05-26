SKC debuts Sporting Argyle Amber Ale for first full capacity home crowd in over a year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s home match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 29, a new beer is coming to town.

In partnership with Breckenridge Brewery and inspired by “A Force for Good”, Sporting Argyle Amber Ale will hit taps at Children’s Mercy Park and around the metro starting Saturday.

On tap, debuting ✨this✨ Saturday vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/YGI8VHtAr2 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 25, 2021

“Blending pale, chocolate and caramel malts with a touch of bittering hops, Sporting Argyle Amber Ale is a well-rounded and flavorful beer for all times of the season,” the team said in a press release.

Tap handles for the exclusive beer will be in the shape of a foosball player in reference to SKC’s Fountain City Foosball campaign.

Sporting Argyle Amber Ale will be available at all official pub partners and Buffalo Wild Wings in the Kansas City area.

A percentage of the profits from the beer will go to Sporting Community Kitchen. The kitchen has provided over 30,000 meals to KC residents impacted by COVID-19.

Photo by Paul-Michael Ochoa via Sporting Kansas City

Sporting hosts the Houston Dynamo in a revenge match Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park after a 1-0 loss earlier in the month at BBVA Stadium.

This will be the first time the stadium will host a full capacity crowd since March, 2020.