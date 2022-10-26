KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City Homegrown product Kayden Pierre has been called on to join the Stars & Stripes’ U-20 squad at a camp in Frisco, Texas.

This is his second call up to the youth national team this year after being called up in April.

Pierre enjoyed a breakout season with SKC in 2022 coming on for veteran Graham Zusi as a substitute and filling in the starter role during Zusi’s absence with an injury.

The 19-year-old played in 23 matches and tallied an assist against Minnesota United on July 13.

Since joining the SKC Academy in 2018, Pierre has climbed the ranks as a promising prospect up until his MLS debut in 2022.