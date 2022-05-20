KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Marinos Tzionis will join the Cyrpus men’s national team in June for the UEFA Nations League.

Tzionis, 20, joined Sporting in January and has featured in 12 games including three starts.

He scored his first goal in all competitions for sporting in stoppage time of the Round of 32 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against FC Dallas to send the game to over time.

His first regular season goal game in SKC’s 7-2 loss to the Portland Timbers.

The UEFA Nations League is split into “Leagues” that play to be promoted from League D to League A. Nations in each group play each other twice, earning points to move up their respective standings.

Cyprus has four scheduled games in Group 2 of League C and is grouped with Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Greece. The winner of each group will be promoted to League B

Cyprus June Schedule (Central time)

vs Kosovo – Thursday, June 2 1:45 p.m.

vs Northern Ireland – Sunday, June 5 11 a.m.

at Greece – Thursday, June 9 1:45 p.m.

at Northern Ireland – Sunday, June 12 8 a.m.

The young Cypriot has appeared for his national team 20 times in his career and scored his first international goal for the senior team in March against Estonia to avoid relegation to League D.

Tzionis joined Sporting Kansas City from Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus where he won a Cypriot First Division title and scored 15 goals in 88 appearances since hiss career began in 2018.

He will have a chance to start on Sunday for Sporting Kansas City as Daniel Salloi received a red card in the win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday and will serve a one-game suspension.