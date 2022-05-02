KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A late equalizer from Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi against FC Dallas earned him a spot on the Week 9 Team of the Week bench.

Salloi’s left footed shot found the back of the net as the club avoided their seventh loss of the season and earned a second consecutive draw.

The goal is the Hungarian’s second of the season and his first since week 1 against LAFC.

He is the third player to earn Team of the Week honors this season and the second in row for the club.

Week 2 – Remi Walter (bench)

Week 8 – Kortne Ford

Week 9 – Daniel Salloi (bench)

The draw with Dallas moved SKC to 11th place in the Western Conference, having played more games than all teams below them in the standings and extended a five-game winless streak.

Sporting now head on the road to face defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC before returning home midweek to take on FC Dallas again in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Week 9 – Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Pedro Santos (Columbus Crew), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Marcelo Silva (Real Salt Lake), Ruan (Orlando City)

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Keaton Parks (NYCFC), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Forward: Patryk Klimala (New York Red Bulls)

Head Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Andrew Tarbell (Austin FC), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Talles Magno (NYCFC), Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City)