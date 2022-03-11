KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s newest signing Nikola Vujonvic has arrived and is ready to make an impact on the gameday roster.

“My agent contacted me and told me there is a possibility I could change my team and go to MLS and when he told me it was actually MLS and Sporting Kansas City I was so excited. I told him that if there was a possibility that I’m ready to go,” Vujnovic said. “I knew a lot of things about MLS at the moment it felt like it could be a nice adventure for me.”

Vujnovic is on loan in Kansas City from FK Voždovac where he scored 15 goals in 43 appearances.

The Montenegrin will spend time getting acclimated to manager Peter Vermes’ game plan in hopes of providing goal-scoring opportunities as the club looks to return to the summit of the MLS.

“As a striker I like to be a false nine. I like to receive the ball between the lines,” Vujnovic said. “I feel like I’m strong there and also inside the box i can smell the goals.”