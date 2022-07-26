KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be without their veteran shot-stopper when they travel to face Sacramento Republic FC in the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

According to manager Peter Vermes, Tim Melia injured his hamstring in Saturday’s regular season home match against LAFC and will not be available to play on Wednesday.

Melia left Saturday’s march early, bringing on John Pulskamp to play the remainder of the game.

Pulskamp will likely start in Wednesday’s semifinal with a berth in the championship game on the line.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper started in all three U.S. Open Cup matches this season for Sporting, allowing 3 goals.

USL Championship-side Sacramento Republic FC is the first lower-division club to advance to the semifinal round in tournament history.

If SKC win, they will be headed to their fifth title game in club history with a chance to become the club with the most Open Cup championships among active-MLS clubs in the history of the tournament.

To host the championship match, Sporting need to beat Sacramento and need the New York Red Bulls to defeat Orlando City SC in the other semifinal matchup.

Sacramento and Kansas City kick off on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Central Time.