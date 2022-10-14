KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Both the starting and back-up goalkeepers for Sporting Kansas City are in the running to win the MLS Save of the Year.

Tim Melia and John Pulskamp are among 16 finalists for the award for their outstanding saves against the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers, respectively.

On June 25, SKC was visiting Seattle in what ended up being a 3-0 loss, but in a span of 15 seconds, Melia denied the Sounders from finding the back of the net three times.

Melia’s cat-like reflexes were a vintage performance for the 36-year-old goalie as he denied Jordan Morris, Fredy Montero and former teammate Jimmy Medranda.

After Melia was sidelined with an injury, 21-year-old Pulskamp took over between the posts.

The Homegrown-keeper made an acrobatic double-save against the Portland Timbers in front of the SKC faithful.

After stopping the initial shot from Yimmy Chara, the ball fell to Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco who hit a long-range effort, trying to take advantage of Pulskamp being out of position.

Pulskamp ran backwards toward his goal and leaped to save the second shot from sneaking into the top corner.

The save would help lead SKC to a 4-1 rout over Portland.

Fans can vote for either goal on the Major League Soccer website.