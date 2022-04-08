KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will host Nashville SC on Saturday, playing them for just the second time in club history.

Both teams were playoff contenders in 2021 and boast MVP candidates in Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.

Nashville will also play with United States men’s national team defender Walker Zimmerman on their backline.

This season, Nashville made the transition to the Western Conference and currently sit just one spot above Sporting KC in the standings with two wins, two losses and one draw (7 points).

Nashville is coming off a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew, while Sporting is trying to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sporting have struggled to find goals and wins on the road and sit with a 2W-4L-0D record (6 points).

“The only thing that was lacking was goals. Our game plan was good. We took advantage of the things that we talked about. We actually did. We just need to score the chances that we had,” head coach Peter Vermes said after the loss at Vancouver.

Luckily for Sporting, they are undefeated at home and host Nashville in the middle of an eight-game road trip.

Despite the amount of talent on the field, both Sporting and Nashville have only found the back of the net 4 times this season.

“I think we got a couple of good chances that we didn’t capitalize but unfortunately, as you guys saw, we couldn’t score and hopefully next week we’ll come back stronger and get more in sync altogether,” midfielder Uri Rosell said after the loss to Vancouver.

For Sporting KC, the likes of Salloi and captain Johnny Russell have only one goal in their 2022 MLS account, with midfielders Roger Espinoza and Remi Walter adding their names to the score sheets as well.

Russell’s goal came in a 1-0 win at home over Real Salt Lake and etched his name, once again, into franchise history books with his 10th game-winning goal in his club career. He tied Davy Arnaud for seventh all-time.

Dom Dwyer, Preki (13)

Chris Klein (12)

Kei Kamara, Salloi, Josh Wolff (11)

Arnaud, Russell (10)

Graham Zusi (9)

Russell will hope to add to his account as he and Sporting KC look for their third win of the season and maintain a perfect record at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.