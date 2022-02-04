KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will kick off their 2022 season with a state line block party for fans to watch the first game of the campaign against Atlanta United on February 27.

The two-block wide watch party will cover West 39th Street between Genessee Street and Terrace Street with live music, yard games and drink special starting at 11 a.m. on game day.

The free watch party is open to all ages and will feature a large LED screen to watch SKC on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Although free, fans will need to reserve tickets via SeatGeek ahead of the festivities.

“The state line element in the Sporting Kansas City crest embodies our club’s commitment to bringing two states and two cities together as one region,” Sporting KC Director of Fan Development Blake McFarland said. “It’s a fundamental and distinctive part of our brand, and we want to continue to amplify that in greater detail.”

Fans can fill out the State Line Block Party Passport, highlighting local nearby businesses. Filling out the passport will earn fans a copy of SKC’s “One Club” book commemorating the first 25 years of MLS in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United kickoff at 2 p.m. One week later, they will host the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park for the home opener.