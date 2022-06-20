NASHVILLE — As Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez was preparing to play Nashville SC on Father’s Day, he told his dad he would score a goal in his honor. In the 41st minute, he delivered in spectacular fashion.

“I called my dad this morning and he usually doesn’t really like gifts or anything like that. I told him I would score for him, and he was like, ‘That’s the only gift I’ll accept,'” Hernandez said.

Hernandez grew up in Nashville and was playing in his home town for the first time since joining Sporting KC as a homegrown product.

“Growing up here, I played five or 10 minutes down the road at some complexes down here,” Hernandez said. “On Father’s Day, my dad, my mom and a bunch of my family were here; my brother, too. It was really exciting.”

SKC were awarded a free kick about 40-yards away from goal. Hernandez stepped up to take the free kick and presumably deliver a service into the area to find a deflection and go into the back of the net, however, that was not the case.

The Colombian’s ball went untouched, taking a devastating bounce in Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis’ 6-yard box and sneaking in for the 1-0 lead.

Hernandez delivered his second career goal on Father’s Day as the club went on to win their first road game of the season.

“He came up to me after the game and he was tearing up, so it was a special moment,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and Sporting KC return home for a quick midweek turnaround as they host USL League 1-side United Omaha in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.