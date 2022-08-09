KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy struck the first of four goals the team scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy and his world-class finish is up for Goal of the Week.

In the 10th minute of the game, midfielder Roger Espinoza delivered an early-cross into the penalty box and found Thommy who settled it in world-class fashion off his chest and rifled a right foot shot across his body and into the net without it ever touching the ground.

The goal was the German midfielder’s first with the club and helped spark SKC to their first victory since July 9.

Thommy joined SKC from Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The German’s vision and passing ability are the strengths that were needed in the club’s midfield with the season-ending injury to Gadi Kinda and much like the Israeli, his ability to score from the midfield is a bonus.

“What we miss with Gadi is what Erik Thommy brings. Thommy has attacking tendencies. He goes forward, he puts teams under pressure with the ball and so when he gets it turns and he starts running at the defense, it puts them under pressure, it makes them have to make decisions,” manager Peter Vermes said. “It helps us immensely. And we lack that when Gadi isn’t out there. Now that we have him, that’s huge. Now it’s the same thing for him to be able to stretch the defense like he does, it gives us some variety within our attack, which is really good.”

Fans can vote for Thommy’s incredible finish on Twitter. He is up against Paul Marie’s (San Jose Earthquakes) long-range finish against Austin FC; Gareth Bale’s (LAFC) incredible run from the wing to finish with his left; and Chicho Arango’s (LAFC) great footwork and back-heel finish inside the box against Real Salt Lake.