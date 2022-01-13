SKC midfielder suspended for betting on matches applies for reinstatement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has applied for reinstatement after being suspended by the league for violating Major League Soccer’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct.
The MLS started an investigation on July 5 after Hernandez disclosed to Sporting that he was concerned for his safety due to gambling debts.
The league said they and the club took immediate measures to ensure Hernandez received support and counseling.
Before his suspension, the Colombian-born midfielder scored his first professional goal in Sporting’s 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on June 23.
Hernandez is the first player in club history to climb his way through the ranks of the SKC Academy, all the way to the first team.
Sporting KC and Herandez will need to wait for the MLS to make their final decision on his reinstatement.