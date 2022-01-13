SKC midfielder suspended for betting on matches applies for reinstatement

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – DECEMBER 03: Jacori Hayes #5 of Minnesota United battles Felipe Hernandez #21 of Sporting Kansas City during the MLS playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on December 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has applied for reinstatement after being suspended by the league for violating Major League Soccer’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct.

The MLS started an investigation on July 5 after Hernandez disclosed to Sporting that he was concerned for his safety due to gambling debts.

Vermes also says that Felipe Hernandez has applied for reinstatement .. and they are awaiting a decision. Hernandez was suspended by MLS for betting on matches. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 13, 2022

The league said they and the club took immediate measures to ensure Hernandez received support and counseling.

Before his suspension, the Colombian-born midfielder scored his first professional goal in Sporting’s 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on June 23.

Hernandez is the first player in club history to climb his way through the ranks of the SKC Academy, all the way to the first team.

Sporting KC and Herandez will need to wait for the MLS to make their final decision on his reinstatement.