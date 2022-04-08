KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s match against Nashville SC on Saturday, the club will honor former defender and 2013 MLS Cup MVP Aurelien Collin for his retirement.

Collin played for Kansas City from 2011 to 2014 earning three MLS All-Star selections (2012-2014) and a 2012 MLS Best XI selection.

The French defender helped lead the backline for Sporting as they won the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the 2013 MLS Cup.

Collin scored the late equalizing goal against Real Salt Lake off a Graham Zusi corner kick and scored Sporting’s final penalty of the famed 10-kick shootout.

“He came to our club at the perfect time because we needed a destroyer on our backline, and I don’t think we could have found a better fit,” head coach Peter Vermes said. “Aurelien always gave 100% and always delivered in big moments. He had a great competitiveness to win every time he stepped on the field and helped us achieve lots of success.”

Before landing in Kansas City, Collin started his 15-year playing career in Scotland, Greece and Wales.

His arrival at Sporting Kansas City ushered in one of the most dominant eras of defense in club history. Collin led the in aerial duels won from 2011 to 2013 and was top-five in interceptions, clearances and duels won.

“Kansas City was my first love and when I arrived at Sporting KC, everybody in the city embraced me,” Collin said. “Playing in front of the Cauldron for four years was an amazing opportunity because every game in that stadium felt like a final. Winning the MLS Cup in 2013 is the best moment of my career and something that the city and our fans deserved so much.”

Collin scored 16 goals in his SKC career, second all time.

Sporting KC and Nashville kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.