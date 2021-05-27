Sporting Blue Friday: Play foosball around the city with RideKC ahead of revenge match with Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the Western Conference matchup with the Houston Dynamo, RideKC Streetcar joins in turning the city blue for Sporting Blue Friday.

Supporters can ride the Sporting KC Streetcar and find life-size foosball players located at stops along the streetcar’s route.

River Market West (Southbound)

City Market (Northbound)

Library (Northbound)

Metro (Southbound)

Power & Light (Southbound)

Kauffman Center (Northbound)

Crossroads (Northbound)

Union Station (Northbound)

The foosball players are part of the team’s Fountain City Foosball campaign announced ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

Fans can scan the QR codes on the the foosball players for promotions, deals and prizes.

As part of Sporting Blue Friday, fans who post photos on social media and use the hashtag #SportingBlueFriday will be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to a future home game at Children’s Mercy Park.