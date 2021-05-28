Sporting Blue Friday: SKC gear + Sporting Argyle Amber Ale = Free tickets at No Other Pub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch with the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park, No Other Pub invites fans to a happy hour to debut the new Sporting Argyle Amber Ale and celebrate Sporting Blue Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and fans who are 21 years old or older, purchase the new beer and wear Sporting Kansas City gear will receive a free ticket to a future home game!

Fans are also encouraged to ride the KC Streetcar and take pictures with the life-size foosball players around the city. QR codes on the statues can be scanned for promos and more chances at free tickets.

Sporting host conference rivals Houston on Saturday in front of a full-capacity Children’s Mercy Park for the first time since March 7, 2020.

Supporters who



☑️Are over 21

☑️Are wearing #SportingKC gear

☑️Purchase the newly released Argyle Amber Ale



