Kortne Ford celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City put six past USL League 1-side Union Omaha en route to a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal berth.

Behind two braces from Daniel Salloi and Felipe Hernandez and with goal contributions from Khiry Shelton and Kortne Ford, SKC pushed kept their foot on the gas for 90 minutes.

Hernandez almost found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game, but Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu was able to parry it away. Nuhu had six saves on the night and played a big role in the holding the deficit to 2 goals in the first half before the flood gates opened in the second.

Felipe Hernandez celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

Daniel Salloi celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

Khiry Shelton and Kortne Ford celebrate after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

“I think you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They came to play. They didn’t just sit back and defend. They tried. I think when you’re in these competitions, you have to take your shot,” SKC manager Peter Vermes said. “I think that they should walk away feeling really good about the fact that they did. They tried to come and play. There obviously is a difference between the leagues, but they represented themselves very well.”

SKC was dangerous on the counter, which is how Khiry Shelton took a sweet through ball from Johnny Russell and crossed it to Daniel Salloi for the first score of the game.

A few minutes before the end of the first half, Hernandez found Ford on a corner kick and added an assist to his stat sheet for the day.

Omaha had chances, but were unable to finish them which gave Sporting the opportunity to recover loose balls and get out quickly on the break.

It wasn’t long into the second half when Salloi completed his brace with a tremendous individual effort as he danced around defenders inside the penalty box before slotting it home.

Three minutes later, defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin played a picture-perfect pass over the top to Shelton whose touch provided him with a shot through on goal which he played to near-perfection as it glanced off the upright and into the net.

Hernandez scored the last two goals of the game connecting on passes from Marinos Tzionis in the 66th minute and Logan Ndenbe in the 81st.

The Colombian midfielder has scored 3 goals in two games across all competitions.

“I feel good right now. I’ve been feeling good for a little bit. My fitness is good and my rhythm. I feel like I’m training well and it’s correlating into the game. The team is getting results right now, so that’s what matters,” Hernandez said.

Sporting’s dominant victory set them up with a semifinal clash against Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship. Sacramento completed a “Cupset” of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The draw for where the semifinal matches will be played will take place on Thursday along with the priority for who would host the championship game at home if they were to qualify.

The semifinal round is scheduled for July 26 and July 27. If Sporting qualify for the final, it will be played in September.