KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A few days after beating out Nashville as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sporting Kansas City head to Music City in search of their first road win of the season.

SKC sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution at home, despite a wonderful free kick goal from Johnny Russell.

The Scot has scored four goals in his last four matches, leading the team with 7 as they try to climb the table.

In eight road games so far this season, Sporting has earned a draw in two of them, but have only scored 6 goals and allowed 20 in those games.

Nashville sit fourth in the conference with a home record of 6-4-5 and have only allowed 3 goals at home.

The teams have met each other twice before, splitting the overall series 1-1-0.

The return of Daniel Salloi and Marinos Tzionis from international duty will provide much needed depth to a roster that has dealt with injuries at key positions.

Sporting will look to avoid a three game losing streak and their first win since a 2-1 defeat of the Colorado Rapids at home on May 18.

After Sunday’s match, SKC will return home midweek to take on USL League 1 side United Omaha in the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Sporting KC and Nashville kickoff on Sunday at 5 p.m.