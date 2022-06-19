Sporting KC shows off its new secondary kit for 2022. (Photo courtesy Sporting KC)

NASHVILLE — Sporting Kansas City left Nashville with their first road win of the season behind two long distance goals from Felipe Hernandez and Graham Zusi.

With two more games played, SKC move up from the bottom of the Western Conference at the halfway point of the regular season.

Sporting won a free kick in the 41st minute and Hernandez stepped behind the ball to send it into the box.

The Colombian Homegrown product delivered a perfect service into the box that confused goalkeeper Joe Willis who saw it take a devastating bounce into the back of the net.

Zusi doubled the lead a few minutes into the second half.

The Nashville SC defense did not press him as he had the ball on the right wing. He cut inside and delivered a left-footed strike from distance that curved around the outstretched hands of Willis.

In the 63rd, an errant pass from Cameron Duke was picked off by former SKC forward CJ Sapong who led a counterattack that finished with a Ake Arnaud Loba goal.

Nashville had their foot on the gas for a majority of the second half with Sporting generating chances on counterattacks.

The home team thought they found the game-tying goal late in the second half, but it was ruled offside.

With time running out, confusion ensued when the referee ruled a penalty kick in favor of the home team. Roger Espinoza was issued a yellow card for time wasting as he complained about Hany Mukhtar’s ball placement on the penalty spot which gave the Video Assistant Referee time to speak with the head referee and request a review of the play.

Another offside was ruled and the penalty was disallowed.

Sporting’s victory ended a 26-game unbeaten streak at home for Nashville who drop to 6-5-5 on the season.

SKC return home midweek for a matchup with USL League 1 side Union Omaha in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.