KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced they’re signing Zorhan Bassong to a three-year deal with club options for the contract’s final two years.

The 24-year-old Canadian defender played 43 matches across two seasons for the Major League Soccer’s CF Montreal.

Before that, he had stops in France and Belgium. Bassong began his pro career in 2016 with Frech club Lille. After three years there he joined Belgium’s Cercle Brugge in 2019.

From there the Toronto-born man went back to where he was raised in Montreal to start his MLS career in 2021.

Most recently in 2023, he’s spent his time playing in Romania for two clubs. Those included ten matches with Arges Pitesti and two matches with Farul Constanta.

Bassong’s signing makes 25 players under contract for the 2024 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Tim Melia, John Pulskamp

Tim Melia, John Pulskamp Defenders (10): Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Robert Castellanos, Andreu Fontas, Tim Leibold, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre, Chris Rindov, Dany Rosero, Robert Voloder

Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Robert Castellanos, Andreu Fontas, Tim Leibold, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre, Chris Rindov, Dany Rosero, Robert Voloder Midfielders (6): Ozzie Cisneros, Danny Flores, Felipe Hernandez, Nemanja Radoja, Erik Thommy, Remi Walter

Ozzie Cisneros, Danny Flores, Felipe Hernandez, Nemanja Radoja, Erik Thommy, Remi Walter Forwards (7): Stephen Afrifa, Willy Agada, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton, Marinos Tzionis

The official release from SKC hints at more transactions to come.