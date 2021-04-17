Sporting Kansas City arrive at Red Bull Arena for season opener

New York Red Bulls defender Connor Lade, right, heads the ball in front of Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

HARRISON, N.J. — Sporting Kansas City has arrived in Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey where they will kick off the 2021 MLS regular season taking on the New York Red Bulls.

The duel between inaugural MLS clubs is fitting as the league celebrates 25 years of existence.

The Red Bulls and SKC have faced off a total of 39 times since 1996 with New York holding a slight lead in the series with 20 wins to Kansas City’s 19.

The battles have produced 145 goals and 18 draws, only four of those being scoreless draws. The last scoreless draw was October 20, 2012.

Other Kansas City teams have sent their good luck wishes to the team ahead of their 7:00 p.m. CST kickoff time.

Kansas City has an MLS record 14 season-opening wins since the inception of the league.

Sporting KC embarks on their journey to a third MLS Cup championship in franchise history.