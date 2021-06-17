Sporting Kansas City draft pick nominated for Best Play at 2021 ESPY Awards

Marshall’s Jamil Roberts (11) and Max Schneider (23) celebrate following the team’s overtime win over Indiana at the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match in Cary, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City draft pick Jamil Roberts’ championship-winning sudden-death goal for Marshall University has been nominated for Best Play at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Roberts scored to break the dead lock and hand the Thundering Herd their first ever NCAA College Cup Championship over No. 3 seed Indiana in extra time.

We Are, Gonna live forever. pic.twitter.com/om7z0ke5TB — Jamil Roberts (@JamilRoberts) May 18, 2021

“To bring that bit of joy in such a difficult year back to Huntington, to put a smile on their face – that makes it all worth it for me,” Roberts said after the match.

The unseeded Marshall took down Fordham, No. 1 Clemson, No. 8 Georgetown, North Carolina and No. 3 Indiana on their way to the national title.

The Best Play category of the ESPY Awards is in bracket form and fans will pick the winners in 16 head-to-head matchups. Winners of each Best Play matchup will move on to the quarterfinals which opens voting on June 21 and the final four will start on June 25.

Roberts’ goal will face off with Erin Matson’s overtime goal for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels which won them their third consecutive NCAA field hockey title.

Back to back to back 🏆🏆🏆



Highlights from the National Championship game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Yqfbj1rcV — UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 10, 2021

You can vote for all matchups on the ESPN website.

The winner of the Best Play bracket will be announced at the 2021 ESPYS on July 10.