Sporting Kansas City draft pick scores winning goal overtime of NCAA College Cup Championship

Marshall’s Jamil Roberts (11) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match against the Indiana in Cary, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Marshall won 1-0 in overtime. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CARY, N.C. — After being selected 77th overall by Sporting Kansas City in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Jamil Roberts decided to finish his final season with Marshall University Thundering Herd in dramatic fashion.

For the first time in school history, Marshall won the NCAA College Cup Championship behind Roberts’ sudden-death overtime goal in the 98th minute against the University of Indiana.

We Are, Gonna live forever. pic.twitter.com/om7z0ke5TB — Jamil Roberts (@JamilRoberts) May 18, 2021

Roberts’ championship winning goal follows another game-winning strike he delivered in the semi-final round against the University of North Carolina.

HAVE YOURSELF A CUP OF TEA 🤩



Jamil Roberts makes the difference and puts Marshall ahead, 1-0#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/axmNt64JrV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 14, 2021

“To bring that bit of joy in such a difficult year back to Huntington, to put a smile on their face – that makes it all worth it for me,” Roberts said after the match.

The 22-year-old England native is the first player to score a game-winner in the semifinal and championship matches in the NCAA College Cup since SKC star Graham Zusi did in 2008 with the University of Maryland.

Jamil is first player to score the winner in the semis and final since Graham Zusi in 2008.



Legendary @JamilRoberts pic.twitter.com/rRmJJeUybK — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 18, 2021

The Thundering Herd entered the tournament as the 10th seed and defeated Fordham, No. 1 Clemson, No. 8 Georgetown, UNC and No. 3 Indiana for the title.

Georgetown won the College Cup in 2020, Clemson (1984, 1987) and UNC (2001, 2011) have won twice and Indiana has eight titles (1982, 1983, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2012).

“This is the best way to finish this incredible season. I’ve got to keep this momentum going once I join up with Sporting,” Roberts said.

Roberts ends his career in Huntington, West Virginia with the second most assists (20) and sixth most goals (19) in Marshall University history.

The forward was named the College Cup’s Offensive Most Outstanding Player and now will join Sporting Kansas City alongside a group of forwards boasting Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton.

I promise to always give everything for the shirt and the city. I can’t wait to get started. Thank you 💙 #KCAsOne // #OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/62MTjhY1Ln — Jamil Roberts (@JamilRoberts) January 22, 2021