Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido earns Team of the Week honors

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After scoring a brace in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-0 shutout against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Mexican forward Alan Pulido was selected to the MLS Team of the Week for week 5 of the season.

Pulido returned to the starting lineup this week after nursing an injury from last season.

The Mexican-international took part in Daniel Salloi’s 28th minute goal, although not officially getting the assist, and when Salloi was taken down in the penalty box a few minutes later, Pulido stepped up and sent goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau the wrong way to collect his second goal of the season.

In the second half, a great pass from Gadi Kinda found Pulido who once again held his composure toward the top of the penalty box and snuck the ball into the near post to give SKC a 3-0 lead.

Team of the Week presented by Audi:

Goalkeeper: Logan Ketterer – Portland Timbers

Defenders: Julian Araujo – LA Galaxy; Xavier Arreaga – Seattle Sounders; Antonio Carlos – Orlando City SC; Alex Roldan – Seattle Sounders

Midfielders: Michael Barrios – Colorado Rapids; Eryk Williamson – Portland Timbers; Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders; Robin Lod – Minnesota United

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain – Inter Miami; Alan Pulido – Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City now travels to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes on Saturday, May 22.