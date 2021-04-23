Sporting Kansas City gameday: Home opener against Orlando City SC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fresh off of a 2-1 road win against the New York Red Bulls to open the MLS season, Sporting Kansas City returns to Children’s Mercy Park for the club’s first 2021 home game against Orlando City SC.

Friday night’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on FS1, FOX Deportes and through the FOX Sports App. You can listen to the English radio broadcast on 810 WHB, and Spanish on 1340 AM.

Children’s Mercy Park is operating at reduced capacity, but expects a sell out at its current cap with about 6,500 fans expected.

Sporting KC fell behind early in the second half of the season opener in New York, but rallied with a a pair of strikes in quick succession to secure the victory. Gadi Kinda scored a penalty in the 59th minute, followed by Daniel Salloi’s game winner in the 60th minute.

Orlando played to a scoreless draw against Atlanta United FC in its season opener.

Sporting is 15-3-7 in home openers, and Friday night will be a special occasion for the man in charge. Manager Peter Vermes is participating in his 600th MLS game, combining his experience as a player and a head coach.

FOX4 is Sporting KC’s official weather partner, meteorologist Karli Ritter has Friday’s forecast below: