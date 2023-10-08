KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sporting Kansas City player has a unique opportunity ahead of him.

According to the club’s press release sent out on Sunday, goalkeeper John Pulskamp is joining the U.S. Men’s Olympic National Team this month.

It is dubbed a ‘training camp’ in the release, but it features international friendly matches against Mexico and Japan.

Both contests will take place in the Arizona capital at the Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. The Americans will face Mexico on Oct. 11 and Japan on Oct. 17.

Pulskamp is on the U.S. team that is training for the 2024 Olympic Games, which are in France next summer. It is the American National Team’s first time in 16 years qualifying for an Olympic tournament.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is considered one of the best at his position in the country. Since joining the Kansas City club in 2020, he’s totaled 13 wins, 12 ties and just eight losses. Before Pulskamp moved up to Major League Soccer, he joined the KC affiliated minor league team, Sporting Kansas City II in 2019.

The California native was the third-youngest goalie in league history to win a regular season match when he debuted for Sporting in 2021.