Sporting Kansas City II fields two sets of brothers in starting lineup Saturday

ATLANTA — In a road victory over Atlanta United 2, Sporting Kansas City II fielded two sets of brothers in the starting lineup.

Twins Kaveh, 20, and Jahon Rad, 20, were joined by Cam, 20, and Christian Duke, 30, in the starting lineup. This was the first time the Duke brothers started a professional match together.

Both sets of brothers are SKC Academy products with Cam Duke and Kaveh Rad signing with the SKC senior team this year.

Formerly known as the Swope Park Rangers, Sporting KC II is a developmental affiliate with Sporting Kansas City that plays in the USL Championship.