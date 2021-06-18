Sporting Kansas City, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum team up to celebrate Juneteenth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — To celebrate Juneteenth and the 101st anniversary of the Negro Leagues, Sporting Kansas City and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum teamed up to offer fans a limited edition capsule collection.

The capsule will include:

T-Shirt: Cream colored top with “Kansas City” arched on the chest in classic baseball font. An NLBM patch on the sleeve and red “KC Heart” on the jocktag.

Scarf: NLBM logo on one side, SKC and “KC Heart” on the other with a black and white pinstripe design

Two hats: A black and a dark grey hat with cream colored “KC” stitched on the front and an NLBM patch

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to team with Sporting KC to commemorate Juneteenth as we reflect on the arduous journey to freedom for African Americans while celebrating and enlightening people about the triumphant story of the Negro Leagues,” Bob Kendrick, NLBM President, said.

“The Negro Leagues helped build a bridge across the chasm of prejudice, which created a pathway for African American athletes to showcase their immense talents and level the playing field. This collection beautifully captures that winning spirit.”

The capsule is a continuation of a partnership between the museum and club started earlier this year. The designs and items combine the classic and nostalgic look of the Negro leagues and the Sporting’s well-known soccer style.

“Sporting and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are retelling an important story that transcends sports and resonates powerfully in our city,” Chad Reynolds, Sporting KC Creative Director, said. “So much of Kansas City’s history is rooted in black history and we couldn’t be prouder to commemorate Juneteenth in partnership with an iconic Kansas City institution like the NLBM.”

The capsule collection is available at the NLBM Extra Innings Gift Shop, NLBM.com and at SportingStyle at Children’s Mercy Park starting Wednesday June 23 when Sporting hosts the Colorado Rapids.