Sporting Kansas City play to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC in VAR heavy home opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City played to a 1-1 draw in their home opener against Orlando City SC Friday night.

Video Assistant Referee wiped away a score for each team in the first half and a second for Orlando in the second half.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin put the ball in the back of the net in the 14th minute, but was ruled offside.

Gianluca Busio put SKC on the scoreboard after Daniel Salloi stole the box inside the penalty box and squared it to the 18-year-old right at the stroke of half-time.

Orlando forward Nani scored a world class back heel goal after Sporting goalkeeper Pulskamp made a tough save. The ball rebounded into the air and the ball fell into an empty net.

Nani with the backheel!



After video review, the goal stands! We're all level at 1-1.

Final: #SportingKC 1, Orlando 1. A lot of offsides, a lot of VAR, a lot of Busio — they'll do it again next week against Real Salt Lake.

Sporting would press forward and try to secure the three points at home, but Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would not be beat.

Vermes men will hit the road again to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 1. They return to Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday, May 9 to face former KC Wizards/Sporting KC players Josh Wolff (head coach), Davy Arnaud (assistant coach) and Matt Besler (defender) when MLS expansion side Austin FC comes to town.