Sporting Kansas City prepares for 2021 season with Fountain City Foosball

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is kicking off a campaign ahead of the start of the 2021 MLS season by bringing foosball to life in the metro.

Fountain City Foosball is a life-size version of the popular table game and features foosball players located across the Kansas City area for fans to find and take photos.

Each includes QR codes that can be scanned by fans and they will receive coupons to several SKC partners around the area.

Fans who scan all QR codes will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sporting Style gift card.

The team encourages fans to tag their photos with #OneSportingWay.

Introducing Fountain City Foosball!



Each foosball player features a QR code to scan with a prize attached



Scan each one to enter to win a $500 @SportingStyle gift card!



Share your foosball pics with the hashtag #OneSportingWay



Details 👉 https://t.co/BjUTc0EKQ2 pic.twitter.com/pCCzhd5qTp — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 9, 2021

And these four foosballers have specialty prizes for our friends at:



🔹 Blade & Timber

🔹 Downtown Lee's Summit

🔹 Union Station

🔹 The Kansas City Zoo



Don't forget to tag us in your Fountain City Foosball pics! 📸#OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/jqXDdZlbkf — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 10, 2021

Each foosball player features a different kit from Sporting Kansas City’s history as they celebrate 25 years of existence and of Major League Soccer.

Stay up to date on current and future foosball players on the Sporting Kansas City website. You can click each player and it will link you to directions on how to get there.