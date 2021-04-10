Sporting Kansas City prepares for 2021 season with Fountain City Foosball

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is kicking off a campaign ahead of the start of the 2021 MLS season by bringing foosball to life in the metro.
Fountain City Foosball is a life-size version of the popular table game and features foosball players located across the Kansas City area for fans to find and take photos.
Each includes QR codes that can be scanned by fans and they will receive coupons to several SKC partners around the area.
Fans who scan all QR codes will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sporting Style gift card.
The team encourages fans to tag their photos with #OneSportingWay.
Each foosball player features a different kit from Sporting Kansas City’s history as they celebrate 25 years of existence and of Major League Soccer.
Stay up to date on current and future foosball players on the Sporting Kansas City website. You can click each player and it will link you to directions on how to get there.