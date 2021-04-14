Sporting Kansas City ranked #11 in MLS preseason power rankings

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell kicks the ball during overtime of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major League Soccer kicks off the 2021 season on Friday, April 16 and the preseason rankings could give Sporting Kansas City fans reason to get excited.

A group of 13 writers, editors and columnists for MLSsoccer.com compile their list of the league’s best teams every week. The preseason rankings take into account last year’s finish, offseason moves and a fair amount of historic context.

Sporting Kansas City sits just outside the top 10 at the No. 11 spot.

Congrats to Peter Vermes on this arbitrary piece of bulletin-board material. Which probably means congrats to Sporting KC on winning the Western Conference. MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings

SKC is no stranger to the “bulletin-board material”, entering the 2020 season ranked No. 18 and finishing atop the western conference.

MLS experts predict the club will have another strong outing in the west and make the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew are ranked in the top spot heading into 2021. The top 10 includes six teams from the eastern conference, four from the west.

Top 10

1. Columbus Crew

2. Los Angeles Football Club

3. Portland Timbers

4. Philadelphia Union

5. Minnesota United FC

6. New England Revolution

7. Orlando City SC

8. Seattle Sounders FC

9. Toronto FC

10. Atlanta United

11. Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC will begin their push to climb up the leaderboard on Saturday, April 13 when they visit the New York Red Bulls (ranked 17 in the preseason power rankings).