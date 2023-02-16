KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of Kansas City’s premier soccer teams is sporting some new kits for the 2023 season.

Sporting KC’s new primary kit is the fourth edition of their double blue kit named Hoops 4.0. Hoops 4.0 features a modern evolution of the club’s classic Sporting Blue and Dark Indigo hoop.

Sporting will have a pop shop from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Fans who order the kit online at SportingStyle.com by Saturday will be able to select a time to pick up their purchase at Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Those fans can also sign up to participate in an exclusive happy hour with a special guest from the team’s 2013 MLS Cup championship season inside the players’ lounge at the $75 million facility. The happy hours will be offered on each day of the event with a limited capacity and will include samples of Anheuser-Busch products.

SportingStyle will also offer free jersey customization – allowing fans to choose the name and number on the back of the kit at no additional cost – for all orders placed online at SportingStyle.com or purchased at the pop-up store through Saturday.

Also, all fans who buy a customized jersey will have the opportunity to pick up their personalized kit inside the Sporting Kansas City locker room at Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Sporting is also teaming up with Children’s Mercy Kansas City for a K.I.T.S. (Kindness In The Schools) initiative by delivering the team’s new primary jerseys to students at 30 local elementary and middle schools in conjunction with National Random Acts of Kindness Day tomorrow.

Each school will surprise three students on Friday with jerseys customized with “Kindness” above the number 23 on the back as part of the RED CARD anti-bullying campaign.

SKC begins the 2023 campaign on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Feb. 25.